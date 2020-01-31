Moving Toolkit : Packing Tips

Whether you would like to take care of much of the packing yourself, or as little as possible, Trusted Van Lines will be happy to do as much of the packing as you require.

Preparations

Make a list of items that you are planning to pack and write down quantities

Start packing as soon as you know you are moving, pack the items that you are less likely to use first

Never pack Flammables items or unallowable items

For protecting fragile items use a generous amount of paper and bubble wrap on the bottom and top of the box

Write on the carton the content, room number and Fragility Level

Mark boxes that need to be “Open First”, and tell the movers which one are they

Separate fragile items from non fragile items

Pack boxes and bins as tightly as possible

Make sure all boxes and cartons are secured with professional tape, both on the bottom and on the top, this is important especially for heavy boxes

China

Make sure you use dish pack or similar boxes. These boxes are thicker and provide better protection for fragile items.

Make sure the box is cushioned with wrapping paper on the bottom, wrap each item separately and use more the one sheet for larger items.

After each third of the box place some paper for separation before placing additional items

Always place heavier items on the bottoms and lighter ones on top.

Make sure the packing is as tight as possible so the items will not move around in transit.

Cutlery

Silverware and Cutlery are much easier to pack since they are not fragile, all you have to do is to place about 10-15 pieces on each sheet of wrapping paper and close with tape, it is recommended to use more than one sheet of paper.

You can combine these items with other pots, pans, and small kitchen appliances.

Cups, Stemware, and Glasses

For wrapping cups, lay two sheets of paper with the cup at one corner, roll the cup all the way to the other side and close the edges.

Glasses are wrapped the same way, it is recommended to use more than two sheets of paper for thinner glass.

For Stemware, use small sheets to cover the stem, once the stem is wrapped you can repeat the process of placing at one corner and closing the edges.

Lamps and Shades

It is very important that you Do Not pack the lamp Base and Shade still attached.

Start by taking the shade and any metal supporters off.

The base must be wrapped with bubble wrap or sheets of paper for maximum protection.

You can place both items in the same box, but do make sure that there is a separation between the two with paper or bubble wrap and that you do not overload such fragile boxes.

Trusted has Custom made Lamp boxes for tall lamps, they can also be used for golf clubs and other similar shapes.

Books and Paperwork

Try to pack books and paperwork only in book boxes, since books tend to be heavier then other items, if you pack them in large boxes the box will likely break open.

Place the books on their sides and not standing up, this will make sure that the boxes will not crush and damage the books, do the same for paperwork.

Mirrors and Glass

Since these items are very fragile, try to use special boxes such as mirror pack

For pictures it is recommended to use paper sheets, for paintings and glass tops, bubble wrap is much more effective.

Place the pictures in the box like it was hanging on the wall, cushion the bottom of the box and seal with tape, so not overload such boxes, and do not lay them flat.

Computers

If you have saved the computer and office electronics original cartons, please use them for the repacking. Make sure you have removed any CD’s that are in the Compact Disc slot, also it is important to use a generous amount of packing supplies or even pillows, comforters, etc as moving appliances is more delicate job according to this resource.

Start by placing a generous amount of packing supplies at the bottom of the carton for proper padding.

Wrap and protect all of the computer components, and place in adequate cartons.

Make sure that the items are tightly packed in the cartons and no loose items are moving inside the cartons.

Label the cartons with “fragile” and mark the content.

Stereos and Electronics

As in packing computers, try to repack all electronics in their original cartons, you can always cushion the cartons with any pillows, comforters and such.

Use soft items and/or packing supplies to pad the bottom of the carton.

Wrap all electronics and their components with protective materials.

Tightly place the items in the cartons and make sure that there are no moving parts or items in the cartons.

Close and seal the cartons with tape.

Mark the cartons “fragile” and write the content.

Statuary and Figurines

It is recommended to use double protection for small and fragile items.

Start by wrapping each item with bubble wrap.

Apply clean paper and wrap the item.

When placing into the carton, try to use a thick type of carton, cushion the bottom and start placing items.

Every 3rd section of the carton apply cushioning above the already placed items, to create a divider between bottom, middle, and upper section of the carton.

Bottles

If you can obtain either from Trusted or from your local box store, a special carton for packing bottles like these ones it would be best.

If you are going to use a regular carton then use a carton no bigger than Medium box (3.0 CU.FT).

Place bottles standing up and place white paper between bottles and on the bottom of the carton for cushioning before sealing the carton place additional white paper on top of the bottles and seal the carton with tape.

Clothes